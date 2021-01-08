Hologic Announces Preliminary Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today preliminary revenue results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020.

The Company expects to report total revenues of approximately $1,609.8 million, an increase of 89.3% compared to the prior year period, or 86.5% in constant currency. These preliminary results compare to the Company’s most recent guidance range of $1,350 to $1,425 million, which was provided on November 4, 2020.

“Hologic’s strong momentum continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as organic revenue more than doubled, well ahead of our prior expectations,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the incredible efforts of our Diagnostics team, we provided almost 30 million COVID-19 tests to global customers in the quarter. Importantly as well, our Breast Health and Surgical businesses showed remarkable strength, with each franchise posting growth in all major geographies – the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. I am so proud of how our teams are showing up for our customers around the world every day.”