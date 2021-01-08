 

CEL-SCI Corporation to Present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced that Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference, being held on January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the recorded webcast of this presentation at https://journey.ct.events/view/3b2ffd77-61f5-4365-928d-64f7e0b26ea2 or on CEL-SCI's website at https://cel-sci.com/new-investor-information/, where it will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine* first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study’s protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were treated with the Multikine treatment regimen right after diagnosis and prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC), which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “see” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body’s immune system prior to SOC to attack the cancer. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 events have occurred among the two main comparator groups. This study milestone occurred in late April 2020. The study is currently in the statistical analysis phase.

