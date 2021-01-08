CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:20 a.m. PST
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. PST
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.
