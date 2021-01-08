 

Booz Allen Invests in Industry Leading Digital Forensics and Incident Response Company Tracepoint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it had made a strategic investment in Tracepoint, a rapidly growing digital forensics and incident response company serving leading clients in the public and private sectors. The company, co-founded by Baton Rouge-based Plexos Group and several industry experts, specializes in supporting cyber insurance carriers, lawyers, brokers, and their clients through crises. The investment announced today enhances the ability of both Tracepoint and Booz Allen to defend clients against a growing number of debilitating cyber threats.

“This past year has been dominated by increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, from the evolution of ransomware business models to a surge in attacks related to remote work,” said Bill Phelps, executive vice president and leader of the firm’s global commercial business. “Organizations must be able to detect, respond, and remediate the most consequential cyber threats to fully capitalize on the benefits of digital transformation. This investment in Tracepoint is part of our broader commitment to delivering comprehensive cyber services and solutions to ensure business resiliency for our global client base.”

This investment complements Booz Allen’s existing cybersecurity portfolio, which supports many Fortune 100 and Global 2000 clients, as well as nearly every U.S. defense and federal agency. Booz Allen’s leadership in cybersecurity continues to grow. The firm’s practice was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as having the largest market share in Managed and Professional Security Services in the Americas. The firm’s commercial business delivers advanced cyber services for clients across multiple industries, including financial services, health and life sciences, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

“Both of our organizations, Tracepoint and Booz Allen, are dedicated to helping clients defend against and respond to some of today’s most sophisticated and determined cyber actors,” said Chris Salsberry, Tracepoint’s chief executive officer. “We're excited to have Booz Allen, a recognized cybersecurity leader, as an investor and partner. Their support helps elevate and grow our incident response capabilities. As we’ve seen across client engagements, organizations must relentlessly prepare for a cyber incident to reduce their risk.”

Seite 1 von 3


Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Invests in Industry Leading Digital Forensics and Incident Response Company Tracepoint Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it had made a strategic investment in Tracepoint, a rapidly growing digital forensics and incident response company serving leading clients in the public and private sectors. The company, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Booz Allen Helps U.S. Air Force Give Flight to AI Copilot in the U-2 Dragon Lady
31.12.20
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, January 29, 2021
29.12.20
Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report
23.12.20
Cybersecurity Expert Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Lead Secure Digital Transformations for Commercial Clients
15.12.20
Booz Allen Communications System Prototype Approved for Production and Integration