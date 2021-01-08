 

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-market Under Nasdaq Rules

08.01.2021, 14:30   

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECK) (Peck or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 840,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.50 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jeffrey Peck, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, “We have been serving our customers for nearly 50 years, and entering the public market in 2019 was part of our long-term growth strategy. We have grown revenue for our EPC business, established a green bond partnership to finance developmental projects to support our recurring revenue, and now we are about to re-brand as “iSun Energy” and launch innovative products in the electric vehicle and other markets. We have been disciplined in the management of our balance sheet and feel this opportunity will support our strategic initiatives while increasing overall shareholder value.”

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 251154) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

