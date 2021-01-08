iHeartMedia, Inc. Completes Scheduled Exchange of Warrants for Shares of Common Stock

The exchange was authorized by a previously issued Declaratory Ruling from the Federal Communications Commission approving an increase in iHeartMedia’s authorized aggregate foreign ownership from 25% to 100%, subject to certain conditions set forth in the Declaratory Ruling. Certain shares of Class B Common Stock and Warrants were not converted into Class A Common Stock due to current regulatory restrictions applicable to certain shareholders.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT), the number one audio company in America, today completed an exchange of iHeartMedia Warrants into shares of iHeartMedia Class A Common Stock, the Company’s publicly traded equity, or Class B Common Stock. As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately (i) 65 million shares of Class A Common Stock, (ii) 7 million shares of Class B Common Stock, and (iii) 75 million Warrants outstanding. Following the exchange, there will be approximately (i) 110 million shares of Class A Common Stock, (ii) 29 million shares of Class B Common Stock, and (iii) 7 million Warrants outstanding.

The Company expects additional conversions of Class B Common Stock and Warrants into Class A Common Stock.

Holders of iHeartMedia Warrants that were not issued stock in the exchange and have not otherwise sought to exercise their Warrants can request the exercise of their Warrants for shares of Common Stock by contacting the Computershare Call Center at (800) 736-3001 within the United States, or at +1 (781) 575-3100 outside of the United States. Holders of iHeartMedia Warrants that were issued stock in the exchange can obtain updated account information from Computershare by logging into their Computershare accounts or by calling the numbers above.

