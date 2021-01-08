 

KemPharm Announces Pricing of $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants and Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “KMPH” today, January 8, 2021

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,692,307 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7,692,307 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $6.50. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $50.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by KemPharm and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.

KemPharm’s common stock will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and will trade under the ticker symbol “KMPH” beginning today, January 8, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, KemPharm has granted to the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,153,846 additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 1,153,846 shares of its common stock, in any combination thereof, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being sold by KemPharm pursuant to a registration statement filed by KemPharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on January 7, 2021. The securities will be sold only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com, or by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


KemPharm Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KemPharm Announces Pricing of $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants and Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market Common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “KMPH” today, January 8, 2021 CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
22.12.20
KemPharm Files IND for KP879 for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.08.20
4
KMPH Marktcap 12M$ PDUFA am 02.03.2021