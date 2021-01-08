KemPharm Announces Pricing of $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants and Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “KMPH” today, January 8, 2021

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,692,307 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7,692,307 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $6.50. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $50.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by KemPharm and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.



KemPharm’s common stock will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and will trade under the ticker symbol “KMPH” beginning today, January 8, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, KemPharm has granted to the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,153,846 additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 1,153,846 shares of its common stock, in any combination thereof, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being sold by KemPharm pursuant to a registration statement filed by KemPharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on January 7, 2021. The securities will be sold only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com, or by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.