 

Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Annual Revenues of Approximately $4.9 Million Representing ~50% Growth YoY 2020

The Company moved almost completely to a SaaS and recurring revenue models; Channel strategy proves successful - first orders received from customers in the UAE, Africa and APAC

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today provided an estimated revenue range for the twelve and three month periods ended December 31, 2020.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, Safe-T Group expects to report revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the range of $4.85 million to $4.95 million, an increase in the range of 48% to 51%, respectively, compared to $3.28 million during 2019. On a preliminary basis, the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range between $1.25 million to $1.35 million, compared to $1.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Almost 90% of total revenues were generated either by using a Software as a Service (“SaaS”) model or recurring license subscription or support contracts.

Safe-T Group continued to gain momentum in 2020. While it proved to be a challenging year for many businesses world-wide, some of those challenges revealed great opportunities for the Company, as working methods had to be adjusted to the new reality - working remotely. Safe-T Group’s new products, based on seamless integration and remote implementation, enabled the Company to sell remotely – with no physical presence required.

﻿During the year, the Company launched six innovative products for secure remote access and data collection, all of which received increased interest from customers and partners.

Focusing on its go-to-market and business model strategy, Safe-T Group achieved global coverage with over 50 new distribution partners, as part of its indirect sales strategy.  The Company also established new presences in APAC, the UAE, Africa and most parts of Europe, including engagements with respected industry leaders like Fujitsu and Accenture.
 
Over the last quarter, Safe-T Group trained and qualified its partners for the next stage – sales execution.

Additionally, the Company gained recognition not only by industry leaders, but also by the world's leading research and advisory companies, Gartner and Forrester Research.

In 2020, the Company significantly strengthened its cash balance, raising approximately $18.7 million which contributed to its latest acquisition - Chi Cooked, a profitable company that operates in the field of internet data center infrastructure and IP proxy services.

