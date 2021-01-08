Unisync Selected as Uniform Provider to Las Vegas Based Allegiant Air

“We are pleased and honoured to have been selected by Allegiant to be their uniform provider,” commented CEO, Matthew Graham. “Allegiant’s commitment to work/life balance and the principle that crew members are truly family is a great testament to their organizational focus. Our full-scale managed service offering will compliment our ability to conveniently service their uniformed employees from our 45,000 square foot distribution and service facility established in mid-2019 in Henderson, Nevada. Allegiant joins our existing airline stable of Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, WestJet and Porter Airlines and is a strategic part of our continued expansion into the US marketplace.”

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync ") ") is pleased to announce that its US based wholly-owned subsidiary Unisync (Nevada) LLC has been selected by Allegiant Air to manage the uniform program for their uniformed employees across the US. This multi-year agreement represents the culmination of an extensive review of Unisync’s award-winning product quality and customer-focused suite of fulfillment services. The new agreement covers the sourcing, supply and program management of operational imagewear for all of Allegiant’s flight attendants and pilots. Allegiant has more than 2,500 crew members across the US and serves more than 125 cities with approximately 500 routes across the United States.

About Allegiant

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the US. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities. With an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and it’s recent expansion into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, Unisync is well positioned for continued growth.

