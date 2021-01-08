 

Ehave, Inc. names Patrick Gallagher Director of Sales and Customer Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Patrick Gallagher with more than 20 years’ experience building sales organizations and developing executive business strategies.

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today Patrick Gallagher has joined Ehave as Sales and Customer Acquisition Director. Mr. Gallagher will be responsible for building key customer relationships, sales channels for the Ehave Dashboard, and the suite of products offered through Ehave and its joint partnerships.

Mr. Gallagher has over 20 years of experience as a results-proven sales professional and corporate consultant. He has consulted with more than 400 organizations across the U.S. with a primary focus on developing executive business strategies in sales, operations, marketing, strategy, and building a competitive advantage. Mr. Gallagher also brings a vast amount of experience selling intangible products including health and welfare solutions, executive benefits, HR consulting, benefit enrollment technologies, wellbeing and engagement strategies, multinational benefits, retirement plan design and consulting, organizational & leadership development, and pharmacy benefit management.

"I'm honored to be joining Ehave and look forward to sharing the advancements the Company has made in digital therapeutics for mental health," Mr. Gallagher said. "I'm passionate about giving back, and knowing that Ehave helping the people who need it most, is truly gratifying."

"Patrick has the experience and knowledge needed to lead our sales team during this time of rapid growth and development," said Ben Kaplan, Ehave CEO. "As we expand develop deeper relationships with our partners, we will be helping even more people heal their mental health with a full snapshot of their entire health, which is so important right now."

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporters' telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The Ehave Telemetry Portal is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine-learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Ehave also owns 75.77% of psychedelic company 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Ehave Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave, Inc. names Patrick Gallagher Director of Sales and Customer Acquisition Patrick Gallagher with more than 20 years’ experience building sales organizations and developing executive business strategies.MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries
04.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Files to List on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Exchange
28.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces Repositioning of Mycotopia Therapies to Maximize Shareholder Value
23.12.20
Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine
17.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders, Reports on Significant Progress and Outlook for 2021
16.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH for Ketamine Home Delivery and Purchase of Curedash Assets