 

1844 Resources Begins Trading Under New Name and New Symbol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading under its new name, 1844 Resources Ltd., and under the new trading symbol “EFF”. This new name and symbol replace the former Gespeg Resources Ltd. And “GCR” respectively.

As per press release from December 29, 2020, 1844 Resources Inc. was selected due to its association with the first exploration and geological survey of the Gaspé Peninsula, completed in the year 1844 by Sir William Edmond Logan, a Montreal born geologist and the founder and first director of the Geological Survey of Canada. The selection of the new symbol EFF is the abbreviation for “Eighteen Forty-Four”.

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states “We are pleased to have worked with local stakeholders in the Gaspe Peninsula to ensure we selected a new name that has a distinct tie to the region. 1844 is proud to have a large presence in the Gaspe, and we feel this new corporate name reflects that.”

The new CUSIP will be 68288L103and the new ISIN number will be CA68288L1031. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.        

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge                

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
slaberge@1844resources.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


