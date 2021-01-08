RenovaCare to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

RenovaCare will be presenting information on its patented CellMist and SkinGun technologies to conference attendees including buy- and sell-side research teams. The presentation will be made available via an on-demand webcast to all registered conference attendees, including institutional investors, industry executives, and private equity firms, among others.

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), a clinical-stage developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, announced today that the Company will present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, scheduled for January 11 – 14.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new generation autologous stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs and tissues. The Company’s initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, renders single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells from donor tissues through sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other afflicted tissues when applied topically as a gentle cell mist using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun. The Company’s SkinGun is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist Solution – on to wounds.

Development for next-generation biomedical technologies and devices for addressing unmet medical needs and commercialization is taking place at the RenovaCare R&D Innovation Center, located at StemCell Systems in Berlin, Germany. The Innovation Center houses dedicated RenovaCare cell biology laboratories; additional engineering, fabrication, prototyping and performance testing facilities; and product design studios for medical devices and biomedical products. Experienced contract bioengineers, cell biologists, and support staff work under the direction of a team of MD-PhDs who are experts in regenerative medicine, new product development, and clinical translation.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

