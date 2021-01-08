 

Global Ship Lease Announces New Senior Secured Loan Facility to Enable Refinancing of 2022 Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

Refinancing of 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 expected to reduce annual debt service by up to $15 million, extends maturity to 2026, and simplifies covenants to materially improve flexibility

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed a new $236.2 million senior secured loan facility (the “New Facility”) with Hayfin Capital Management, LLP (“Hayfin”). Global Ship Lease intends to use the proceeds from the New Facility, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full the Company’s outstanding 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”).

The New Facility matures in January 2026 and bears an interest rate of LIBOR + 7.00%, compared to a coupon of 9.875% on the 2022 Notes. Scheduled amortization under the New Facility is approximately $26 million annually, a reduction from amortization of $35 million annually under the 2022 Notes. Furthermore, amortization will be at par under the New Facility, rather than at 102 under the 2022 Notes. Redemption of the 2022 Notes will, in accordance with the indenture, trigger conversion of the Series C Preferred Shares held by affiliates of Kelso & Company, into approximately 13 million common shares, increasing the number in issue to approximately 30.7 million; underlying ownership and economics are unchanged.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption for the 2022 Notes, which will be issued in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2022 Notes.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “Against a backdrop of the strongest container shipping industry fundamentals in many years, and having secured a number of charters at highly attractive rates, we are delighted to be able to proceed with refinancing our 2022 Notes while expanding our relationship with Hayfin. The refinancing reflects the extent to which we have materially strengthened Global Ship Lease’s financial position, fleet size and quality, and future prospects, and marks the fulfilment of yet another of our long-term strategic milestones. With less restrictive covenants, this refinancing will allow us to more fully develop the business and return a portion of GSL cashflows to shareholders. Global Ship Lease has never been in a stronger position to take advantage of the full range of exciting and accretive opportunities to maximize shareholder value as a leading owner of high-quality, in-demand containerships.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Ship Lease Announces New Senior Secured Loan Facility to Enable Refinancing of 2022 Notes Refinancing of 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 expected to reduce annual debt service by up to $15 million, extends maturity to 2026, and simplifies covenants to materially improve flexibilityLONDON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board