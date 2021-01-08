CPI Aerostructures Awarded Contract From Raytheon Missiles & Defense

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has received an order from Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, to manufacture structural assemblies on an undisclosed platform. This is a sole source follow-on order and CPI Aero anticipates making deliveries starting in 2021. Terms of the order will not be disclosed.



“Last year we were honored to receive Raytheon Technologies’ Premier Supplier Award in recognition of our work on the Next Generation Jammer Mid Band pod. This new contract demonstrates both Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s continued trust in CPI Aero as a critical Tier 1 supplier and commitment to utilizing top-performing supply chain partners across their enterprise,” said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero. “Missiles and other autonomous aircraft systems are strategic areas of growth for CPI Aero. Our reputation for excellence in manufacturing some of the world’s most advanced pod-based airborne electronic systems provides confidence that we can be successful in this adjacent market.”