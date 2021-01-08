 

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate via phone listeners calling from the U.S. and Canada may dial 844-233-9440, or 574-990-1016 internationally, using the conference ID 4948099. The Company will provide a live Internet webcast as well as an archived replay, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Telephonic replays will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed at 855-859-2056 within North America, and at 404-537-3406 from outside North America. The conference ID is 4948099.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat and Summer’s Eve women's health products, BC and Goody's pain relievers, Clear Eyes eye care products, DenTek specialty oral care products, Dramamine motion sickness treatments, Fleet enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic and Luden's sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W wart treatments, Little Remedies pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste diaper rash ointments, Nix lice treatment, Debrox earwax remover, Gaviscon antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte rehydration products and the Fess line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819

irinquiries@prestigebrands.com


