 

Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps unsurprisingly, the mobile gaming market hit record highs in 2020. While the latest generation of home consoles is taking the bulk of gaming headlines going into 2021, mobile continues to be the sector's greatest profit driver. Throughout a year in which consumers found themselves in dire need of entertainment, gamers spent a projected $77.2 billion on mobile games. Developers and publishers are now looking to keep that momentum going into this year with new and exciting mobile titles and platforms. Mobile games can offer the best ratio of potential profit to development and marketing costs in the games industry, and publishers like BBTV (TSX:BBTV), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) are seizing on the industry tailwinds by bringing their most popular brands and titles to the mobile space.

BBTV Partners With Superstar Influencers for Mobile Games

BBTV (TSX:BBTV) is a Vancouver-based digital media and technology company that has built a major network of influencers and content creators across a range of digital platforms and media. The company helps content creators large and small grow their audience through content optimization, digital rights management, and more. BBTV content received 121.2 billion views from platforms like YouTube in Q3 2020, an 18 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

As the second largest worldwide video property behind only Google, much of the attention given to BBTV centers around the company's activity on YouTube and other video streaming platforms, but the company is also active in other digital media spaces, including working with content creators to create mobile games that leverage their online brands and audiences. The built-in audience for content creators is highly engaged, which differentiates BBTV's ability to drive downloads for the apps they publish with minimal marketing cost.

In December, BBTV launched Dobre Duel, a new mobile experience developed in collaboration with YouTube stars The Dobre Brothers. Twin brothers Lucas and Marcus Dobre started their online career creating content on Vine and have since amassed an audience of 32.8 million YouTube subscribers, 116.8 million monthly views, 12.9 Million Instagram followers, 39.4 million TikTok followers, and 1.4 million Twitter followers. Dobre Duel is the second Dobre Brothers mobile game launched in partnership with BBTV after the success of Dobre Dunk, which was launched in October.

