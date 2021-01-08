 

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

08.01.2021, 14:47  |  27   |   |   

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen

   Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622



 

 
8 January 2021



Company Announcement No 4/2021

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at 5 January 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments




