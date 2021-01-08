 

Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,016,393 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.05 per share. The gross proceeds to Bionano from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $88.5 million. In addition, Bionano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,352,458 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Bionano. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as the co-managers.

The shares are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-245762) previously filed on August 14, 2020 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 25, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be available on the website of the SEC and may also be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Bionano has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Bionano and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

