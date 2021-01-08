Aleafia Health Enters Definitive Supply Agreement with European Pharmaceutical Producer Apipharm

Apipharm specializes in the distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients of plant origin including semi-synthetic cannabinoid isolates, along with the development of advanced pharmaceutical formulations.

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“ Aleafia Health ” or the “ Company ”) has entered into a definitive three-year cannabis supply agreement (the “ Supply Agreement ”) with Apipharm Veletrgovina d.o.o. (“Apipharm”) a leading European pharmaceutical producer and distributor.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aleafia Health will supply Apipharm with dried cannabis flower grown at its Niagara greenhouse facility. Apipharm has also submitted an initial purchase order to Aleafia Health, for 1,000 kg of premium dried flower. The initial purchase order is expected to ship as early as the end of Q1 2021, dependent on the timing of necessary import and export permits.

“It is our great pleasure that we have entered into a partnership agreement with Aleafia which will strengthen our market position in the development of advanced pharmaceutical formulations,” said Dr. Matevz Pompe, CEO of Apiharm.

“We are delighted to open a new international sales channel leveraging the well-established distribution network and expertise of Apipharm,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Building on our best results to date in the most recent quarter, we will continue to execute on near-term international sales opportunities, fully leveraging our world class Canadian cannabis production assets.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.