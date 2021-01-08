Josip Heit and GSB Gold Standard Group file criminal charges to protect G999 (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "Defamation in German

criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even

though they know the allegations are untrue. This is punishable by imprisonment

for up to five years or a fine."



"Credit jeopardy is when one, contrary to the truth, alleges or spreads a fact

which is likely to jeopardise the credit of another or cause other disadvantages

to his or her acquisition or advancement."





In this case, one has to compensate the injured party for the resulting damageeven if one does not know the untruth but must know it.In the German GmbHG (Law on Limited Liability Companies) there is no position ofa "Vorstandsvorsitzenden" (so called in German) in English called "Chairman ofthe Board", this is general knowledge.Following questionable media reports, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSBGold Standard Banking Corporation AG, has not only commissioned an extensiveteam of lawyers, he has also filed criminal charges with the responsible publicprosecutor's offices for defamation and credit risk as well as violation of thesecrecy of correspondence. Currently, claims for damages are being prepared inorder to enforce them not only against various media and their companies, butalso personally against media employees in court.The fact that some media also have shareholders in the United States of America(USA) or are based there makes it easier to claim damages in the USA. It isknown that such lawsuits cost the US economy 264 billion US dollars a year, with100 billion US dollars going to small and medium-sized enterprises alone,whereby the damages in US courts are often significantly higher than in Germancourts! Therefore, Josip Heit has now also commissioned a team of US lawyers totake action against publishers, authors as well as against companies, for thepurpose of claiming damages.The Press Code sets out guidelines for journalistic work. From respect for humandignity to the presumption of innocence. Respect for the truth, the preservationof human dignity and truthful information of the public are the highestcommandments of the press.Whoever knowingly spreads, as in the case of a false claim, that a person is"Chairman of the Board" of a limited liability company, is telling the untruth,because, as mentioned above, the law on limited liability companies (GmbHG) doesnot provide for such a position and interpretative authority has absolutely noplace in editorial articles, quite apart from the fact that such a thing is