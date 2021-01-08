 

Josip Heit and GSB Gold Standard Group file criminal charges to protect G999 (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.01.2021, 15:15  |  72   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "Defamation in German
criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even
though they know the allegations are untrue. This is punishable by imprisonment
for up to five years or a fine."

"Credit jeopardy is when one, contrary to the truth, alleges or spreads a fact
which is likely to jeopardise the credit of another or cause other disadvantages
to his or her acquisition or advancement."

In this case, one has to compensate the injured party for the resulting damage
even if one does not know the untruth but must know it.

In the German GmbHG (Law on Limited Liability Companies) there is no position of
a "Vorstandsvorsitzenden" (so called in German) in English called "Chairman of
the Board", this is general knowledge.

Following questionable media reports, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB
Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, has not only commissioned an extensive
team of lawyers, he has also filed criminal charges with the responsible public
prosecutor's offices for defamation and credit risk as well as violation of the
secrecy of correspondence. Currently, claims for damages are being prepared in
order to enforce them not only against various media and their companies, but
also personally against media employees in court.

The fact that some media also have shareholders in the United States of America
(USA) or are based there makes it easier to claim damages in the USA. It is
known that such lawsuits cost the US economy 264 billion US dollars a year, with
100 billion US dollars going to small and medium-sized enterprises alone,
whereby the damages in US courts are often significantly higher than in German
courts! Therefore, Josip Heit has now also commissioned a team of US lawyers to
take action against publishers, authors as well as against companies, for the
purpose of claiming damages.

The Press Code sets out guidelines for journalistic work. From respect for human
dignity to the presumption of innocence. Respect for the truth, the preservation
of human dignity and truthful information of the public are the highest
commandments of the press.

Whoever knowingly spreads, as in the case of a false claim, that a person is
"Chairman of the Board" of a limited liability company, is telling the untruth,
because, as mentioned above, the law on limited liability companies (GmbHG) does
not provide for such a position and interpretative authority has absolutely no
place in editorial articles, quite apart from the fact that such a thing is
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Josip Heit and GSB Gold Standard Group file criminal charges to protect G999 (FOTO) GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "Defamation in German criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even though they know the allegations are untrue. This is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutsche Bahn Connect und Degussa Bank vereinfachen die Abrechnung von Mobilitätsbudgets / ...
Acer präsentiert erstes Chromebook mit AMD Ryzen Prozessoren und AMD Radeon Grafik: Chromebook Spin 514 (FOTO)
ClickMeeting wächst in Deutschland rasant - mehr als 800.000 deutsche Anwender haben seit ...
DGB macht gegen Tarifflucht und "staatlich subventioniertes Lohndumping" mobil
Kapitaldruck schlägt Rezession - Immobilien auch im Krisenjahr 2020 Fels in der Brandung
Neuer Hauptgeschäftsführer für PlasticsEurope Deutschland / Ingemar Bühler ...
Drei neue Monitore mit hoher Bildwiederholrate - Acer erweitert Predator und Nitro Gaming - ...
Kontoauszüge müssen Privatsache bleiben / Verbraucher/innen machen Druck auf Schufa: "CheckNow"-Projekt stoppen
Unverhältnismäßig und unrechtmäßig: notebooksbilliger.de wehrt sich gegen Bußgeldbescheid der Datenschutzbeauftragten (FOTO)
Kopp Stahlbau startet Investorenprozess / Sanierungsverfahren geht in zweite Phase
Titel
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Nach zwei Jahren Mehrwegquote: Umfrage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe belegt Mehrwegboykott durch Aldi, Lidl, Coca-Cola & Co
Datenvolumen in Handytarifen ist achtmal so groß wie der übliche Verbrauch
Bedeutender Schritt für die digitale Versorgung: BITMARCK und RISE stellen elektronische Patientenakte (ePA) für 87 Krankenkassen bereit
Mit 2021 beginnt das Jahrzehnt der Glasfaser in Deutschland (FOTO)
Kia startet mit neuem Logo und neuem Markenslogan den Umbau für die Zukunft (FOTO)
NanoRepro: Corona-Antigentest für Zuhause bei Behörde eingereicht
Sven Thieme: Die Folgen staatlicher Hilfspakete für Sparer
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Öl viel günstiger, Gaskosten sanken nur leicht (FOTO)
Wahlgeschenk für Biden, Kommentar zum US-Senat von Peter De Thier
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:02 Uhr
Tesla, First Solar, Tui, Geely, Plug Power, Baidu & Bank of America
16:00 Uhr
Zum dritten Mal ausgezeichnet: pme Familienservice ist Leading Employer 2021
16:00 Uhr
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB ,,Utenos trikotažas“ Shareholders
16:00 Uhr
Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31 December 2020
15:59 Uhr
Form 8.3 - Urban&Civic Plc
15:57 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Bitcoin setzt Rekordjagd verlangsamt fort
15:56 Uhr
Schweden führt verbindliche Regeln für Geschäfte und Sportanlagen ein
15:56 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Alltag Homeoffice - geht noch mehr?
15:54 Uhr
Correction: Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract
15:52 Uhr
Doré Copper Mining: Von Chinas Boom und Amerikas „Green Deal“ profitieren!