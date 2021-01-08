Josip Heit and GSB Gold Standard Group file criminal charges to protect G999 (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.01.2021, 15:15 | 72 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "Defamation in German
criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even
though they know the allegations are untrue. This is punishable by imprisonment
for up to five years or a fine."
"Credit jeopardy is when one, contrary to the truth, alleges or spreads a fact
which is likely to jeopardise the credit of another or cause other disadvantages
to his or her acquisition or advancement."
criminal law means that someone makes defamatory allegations about a person even
though they know the allegations are untrue. This is punishable by imprisonment
for up to five years or a fine."
"Credit jeopardy is when one, contrary to the truth, alleges or spreads a fact
which is likely to jeopardise the credit of another or cause other disadvantages
to his or her acquisition or advancement."
In this case, one has to compensate the injured party for the resulting damage
even if one does not know the untruth but must know it.
In the German GmbHG (Law on Limited Liability Companies) there is no position of
a "Vorstandsvorsitzenden" (so called in German) in English called "Chairman of
the Board", this is general knowledge.
Following questionable media reports, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB
Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, has not only commissioned an extensive
team of lawyers, he has also filed criminal charges with the responsible public
prosecutor's offices for defamation and credit risk as well as violation of the
secrecy of correspondence. Currently, claims for damages are being prepared in
order to enforce them not only against various media and their companies, but
also personally against media employees in court.
The fact that some media also have shareholders in the United States of America
(USA) or are based there makes it easier to claim damages in the USA. It is
known that such lawsuits cost the US economy 264 billion US dollars a year, with
100 billion US dollars going to small and medium-sized enterprises alone,
whereby the damages in US courts are often significantly higher than in German
courts! Therefore, Josip Heit has now also commissioned a team of US lawyers to
take action against publishers, authors as well as against companies, for the
purpose of claiming damages.
The Press Code sets out guidelines for journalistic work. From respect for human
dignity to the presumption of innocence. Respect for the truth, the preservation
of human dignity and truthful information of the public are the highest
commandments of the press.
Whoever knowingly spreads, as in the case of a false claim, that a person is
"Chairman of the Board" of a limited liability company, is telling the untruth,
because, as mentioned above, the law on limited liability companies (GmbHG) does
not provide for such a position and interpretative authority has absolutely no
place in editorial articles, quite apart from the fact that such a thing is
even if one does not know the untruth but must know it.
In the German GmbHG (Law on Limited Liability Companies) there is no position of
a "Vorstandsvorsitzenden" (so called in German) in English called "Chairman of
the Board", this is general knowledge.
Following questionable media reports, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB
Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, has not only commissioned an extensive
team of lawyers, he has also filed criminal charges with the responsible public
prosecutor's offices for defamation and credit risk as well as violation of the
secrecy of correspondence. Currently, claims for damages are being prepared in
order to enforce them not only against various media and their companies, but
also personally against media employees in court.
The fact that some media also have shareholders in the United States of America
(USA) or are based there makes it easier to claim damages in the USA. It is
known that such lawsuits cost the US economy 264 billion US dollars a year, with
100 billion US dollars going to small and medium-sized enterprises alone,
whereby the damages in US courts are often significantly higher than in German
courts! Therefore, Josip Heit has now also commissioned a team of US lawyers to
take action against publishers, authors as well as against companies, for the
purpose of claiming damages.
The Press Code sets out guidelines for journalistic work. From respect for human
dignity to the presumption of innocence. Respect for the truth, the preservation
of human dignity and truthful information of the public are the highest
commandments of the press.
Whoever knowingly spreads, as in the case of a false claim, that a person is
"Chairman of the Board" of a limited liability company, is telling the untruth,
because, as mentioned above, the law on limited liability companies (GmbHG) does
not provide for such a position and interpretative authority has absolutely no
place in editorial articles, quite apart from the fact that such a thing is
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0