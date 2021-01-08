Cellares Adds PACT Pharma to its Early Access Partnership Program

- Under the partnership, PACT Pharma will provide the company with insight into autologous NeoTCR manufacturing workflows to help identify product-market fit and secure early access to the technology for an undisclosed amount

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellares Corporation, a company focused on revolutionizing cell therapy manufacturing, announced that PACT Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing transformational personalized NeoTCR-T cell therapies for the eradication of solid tumors, has joined its Early Access Partnership Program (EAPP). PACT Pharma is the second collaborator and first industry organization to join its EAPP, following Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Under the terms of the agreement, PACT Pharma secured early access to Cellares' technology for an undisclosed amount.

"PACT Pharma is a leading developer of cutting-edge personalized medicines. We are honored by the trust PACT Pharma is placing in Cellares' team and technology to create a path to commercial scale manufacturing designed to be robust and cost-effective," said Cellares co-founder and chief executive officer Fabian Gerlinghaus. "We look forward to working together to ensure we are creating a manufacturing platform that fits the needs of the industry at large and PACT Pharma in particular."

As part of Cellares' EAPP, PACT Pharma will provide the company with insight into autologous NeoTCR manufacturing workflows and participate in user studies. PACT Pharma will also provide feedback on Cell Shuttle hardware and software to inform user needs and contribute to product requirements and system specifications.



"Currently, no solution exists that scales to meet the needs of cell therapy manufacturers at every phase of the development and commercialization process," said Tim Moore, president and chief operating officer of PACT Pharma. "PACT Pharma is excited to be working with Cellares and contribute to the future of cell therapy manufacturing. Cellares' next-generation cell therapy platform is designed to enable closed, automated and scalable manufacturing of cell therapies like our autologous NeoTCR-T cell therapies. We seized the opportunity to weigh in on Cellares' manufacturing platform while it's still in development, enabling PACT to potentially usher in a new future for cell therapy manufacturing."