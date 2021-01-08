 

Voya Financial Recognized Twice — by Caregiving.com and LIMRA — for Its Continued Commitment to the Disabilities Community Through Voya Cares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that both Caregiving.com, a Carely, Inc., company, and LIMRA, a research, consulting and professional-development organization for the financial services industry, recently recognized the company’s support and advocacy of the disabilities community through its Voya Cares program. Voya received Caregiving.com’s 2020 Caregiving Visionary Caregiving Organization of the Year Award for its comprehensive set of benefits and policies that support caregivers and LIMRA’s Creative Connections Gold Award for its campaign promoting the Voya Cares program. The awards were presented during recent virtual events from Caregiving.com and LIMRA.

The mission of the Caregiving Visionary Awards is to honor individuals and organizations that act as beacons of hope for caregivers. Caregiving.com recognized Voya for its comprehensive set of benefits and policies supporting caregivers, including insurance, back-up child and elder care, flexible paid time off (PTO), remote work options, family leave policies, health advocates, robust Employee Assistance Program and its collaboration with Wellthy support services. It also recognized Voya for its whitepaper that shows the impact caregiving has on the workplace, outlining gaps in support and potential actions to take through benefits planning.

“We’re fortunate to have great support from our CEO and our employees to drive our disability inclusion efforts,” said Jessica Tuman, VP, Voya Cares Center of Excellence, which is the company’s program that focuses on internal and external efforts relating to serving people with disabilities and special needs as well as their caregivers. “These awards are a reflection of what we stand for as a company — we care, we’re inclusive and we advocate for equity for everyone. At Voya, we’re honored to be recognized for this very important work to drive inclusion for people with special needs and caregivers.”

Voya was selected as Caregiving Organization of the Year from a pool of 60+ nominations by their awards committee, which consists of members of Caregiving.com and Difference Collaborative teams. This was the first year this particular honor was awarded and the fifth year of the Caregiving Visionary Awards.

"While rewarding, being a caregiver is a thankless job by nature,” said Michael Eidsaune, founder and CEO of Carely, Inc. “The Caregiving Visionary Awards allow us to take a moment and celebrate the heroes who are so deserving of our appreciation. We want to congratulate Voya and all of this year's winners and are excited to see how we all can continue to make the caregiving experience easier and better."

