 

Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 15:01  |  77   |   |   

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that Roku OS was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. and Canada according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service. Roku TV held 38% of market share in the US and 31% in Canada, based on available data from January 5 through December 26, 2020, maintaining the lead spot in both regions.* In North America, millions of Roku TV models were sold across thousands of retail stores offering consumers hundreds of models to choose from in a range of sizes and picture quality options -- from 24-inch HD to 75-inch 4K HDR models.

With the Roku TV reference design, TV OEM brands efficiently and cost effectively build and sell best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love. Roku TV models feature a simple home screen to enable consumers to easily access thousands of free and paid streaming channels, plus advanced features like fast search across top channels and voice compatibility for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant-enabled smart devices. The easy-to-use remote, automatic software updates and seamless audio integration offers added convenience.

Roku TV Ready Wireless Soundbar

Expanding the Roku TV Ready ecosystem further, Roku today unveiled a new wireless reference design for consumer electronics brands. This new wireless soundbar reference design uses Roku’s proprietary audio technology to connect seamlessly with any Roku TV model wirelessly, offering impressive audio and video synchronization, making it even easier for Roku TV customers to add great audio to their TV experience. It will also ensure simple set-up without the clutter of cords and easy operation with one Roku TV remote.

The new reference design will enable consumer electronic companies to build and sell wireless soundbars under their own brand. TCL is expected to launch the first wireless soundbar and will announce device specifics at their CES 2021 event on Jan. 12.

“We are proud to power the smart TVs that are most frequently purchased in the United States and Canada. Every day we work to ensure our customers have the best TV experience and that means – ease of use, choice, endless entertainment and great value,” said Mustafa Ozgen, senior vice president of Account Acquisition at Roku. “Additionally, with the introduction of our new wireless soundbar reference design, we are continuing to expand our home entertainment eco-system to ensure consumers can pair any Roku TV with great sound.”

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that Roku OS was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. and Canada according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service. Roku TV held 38% of market share in the US and 31% in Canada, based on available data …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, to Become Publicly-traded via Merger ...
Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Announce Closing of Business ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
Roku Acquires Quibi’s Global Content Distribution Rights
09:41 Uhr
Roku & Walt Disney: 2 Wahnsinns-Streaming-Aktien mit Momentum!
09:31 Uhr
Top-Rakete Roku-Aktie: Bald bei 414 US-Dollar?
07.01.21
Roku-Aktie in Zahlen: Wow, was für ein Jahr 2020!
06.01.21
Roku Surpasses 50 Million Active Accounts; Users Streamed 58.7 Billion Hours in 2020
06.01.21
Nanu, was bezweckt Roku denn mit dieser Übernahme?
05.01.21
Die besten Streaming-Aktien für 2021
04.01.21
Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
04.01.21
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
03.01.21
Hast du 3.000 Euro übrig? Diese 3 US-Aktien könnten dich 2021 reich machen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
47
ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?