Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. The event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Speaker: Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services

About Ciena
 Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

