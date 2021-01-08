KartRider Rush+ Zooms Into 2021 With Season 5 Update Live Today!

KartRider Rush+ is zooming into 2021 with a huge Season 5 update, Northeu, available today. Boasting over 20 million downloads, the mobile racing phenomenon is getting an abundance of exciting new content with new characters, tracks, modes and much more.

KartRider Rush+ (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adventure continues as the Season 5 update, Northeu, a unique space experience adding five new characters, including Taki, Zorro Neo, Guardian Keffy, Galaxy Rider Uni and new karts. Players will also continue their racing journey with new Story Mode Chapters 37 to 44 added.

A Timed Water Bomb item will also be added to Item Race (Team), adding a new challenge for players as the item can also hit nearby teammates.

This update also adds Energy Arena, an entirely new mode where racers can challenge other players in an arena to conquer the challenged spot. The goal in this new mode is to keep moving to the right hand side of the arena to accumulate Raw Stones and exchange them for rewards, including a Beats Bot, Arena Decal, Unicorn Driftmoji and other rewards.

Players will have the opportunity to participate in different events for various rewards:

Jan. 8 to Feb. 14: Permanent kart reward for finishing the 8 day check-in event

Jan. 31 to Feb. 14: Players can participate in special Valentine’s Day events

Ranked Mode will also be reopening starting today, January 8, 2021.

To download KartRider Rush+, visit https://kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for the latest updates and information.

Assets:

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005059/en/