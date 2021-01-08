 

The ONE Group Opens STK Scottsdale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in the heart of Scottsdale’s waterfront high-end retail shops and residential developments. The new restaurant offers Vibe Dining with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs.

“We are pleased to start the new year by celebrating the opening of STK Scottsdale. The new restaurant is a perfect complement to the vibrant surrounding area and offers guests a memorable and safe dining experience,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “As one of our managed locations, STK Scottsdale is indicative of our strategic plan, enabling us to expand our signature Vibe Dining experience without investing significant capital.”

STK Scottsdale features the brand’s signature Vibe Dining that allows guests to enjoy a unique atmosphere unlike any other. Set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu. Cocktail selections include the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and STK Mule, along with award winning wine list.

Operational standards at STK Scottsdale exceed both state and federal COVID-19 guidelines for safety and sanitation. Dining areas adhere to social distancing mandates and seating limitation requirements, and the latest technology has been implemented to provide a “lower contact” experience for all. STK staff receive daily wellness checks and are required to wear gloves and masks. State-of-the-art iWave needle-point bi-polar ionization devices in the HVAC units filter the air stream while killing viruses and bacteria.

Hours of operation for STK Scottsdale are as follows:

- Lunch | Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Dinner | Sunday – Thursday, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Happy Hour | Daily – 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Take Out & Delivery (starting Monday, January 18) | Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Brunch (starting Saturday, January 23) | Saturday & Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

STK Scottsdale is owned by BLVD STZ, LLC, an Arizona based development company, and is managed by STK Scottsdale, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ONE Group, LLC.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai (2), Ibiza, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 21 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.

The ONE Group Hospitality Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The ONE Group Opens STK Scottsdale The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in the heart of Scottsdale’s waterfront high-end retail shops and residential developments. The new restaurant offers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, to Become Publicly-traded via Merger ...
Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Announce Closing of Business ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Kona Grill Debuts Holiday Specials and New Menu Items at Restaurants Nationwide