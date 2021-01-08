The ONE Group Opens STK Scottsdale

“We are pleased to start the new year by celebrating the opening of STK Scottsdale. The new restaurant is a perfect complement to the vibrant surrounding area and offers guests a memorable and safe dining experience,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “As one of our managed locations, STK Scottsdale is indicative of our strategic plan, enabling us to expand our signature Vibe Dining experience without investing significant capital.”

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in the heart of Scottsdale’s waterfront high-end retail shops and residential developments. The new restaurant offers Vibe Dining with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs.

STK Scottsdale features the brand’s signature Vibe Dining that allows guests to enjoy a unique atmosphere unlike any other. Set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu. Cocktail selections include the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and STK Mule, along with award winning wine list.

Operational standards at STK Scottsdale exceed both state and federal COVID-19 guidelines for safety and sanitation. Dining areas adhere to social distancing mandates and seating limitation requirements, and the latest technology has been implemented to provide a “lower contact” experience for all. STK staff receive daily wellness checks and are required to wear gloves and masks. State-of-the-art iWave needle-point bi-polar ionization devices in the HVAC units filter the air stream while killing viruses and bacteria.

Hours of operation for STK Scottsdale are as follows:

- Lunch | Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

- Dinner | Sunday – Thursday, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

- Happy Hour | Daily – 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

- Take Out & Delivery (starting Monday, January 18) | Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

- Brunch (starting Saturday, January 23) | Saturday & Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

STK Scottsdale is owned by BLVD STZ, LLC, an Arizona based development company, and is managed by STK Scottsdale, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ONE Group, LLC.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai (2), Ibiza, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 21 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005305/en/