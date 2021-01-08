United Development Funding IV Reaffirms its Recommendation that Shareholders Reject Hedge Fund NexPoint’s Hostile Tender Offer; Announces Lower Ownership Limit and Adoption of Exclusive Forum Bylaw

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV” or the “Trust”) reaffirms its recommendation that Trust shareholders reject the unsolicited tender offer made by hedge fund NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund ("NexPoint") to purchase all Trust common shares for $1.10 per share. The Trust’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) believes that NexPoint’s tender offer price of $1.10 per share represents a substantial discount to the current value of the Trust. In addition, the Board has serious concerns that the principal interests of NexPoint, James Dondero and their affiliates in taking over the Trust may be to shield the participants in the illegal short and distort fraud scheme perpetrated against the Trust by notorious hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass.



The Trust also announced today that its Board decreased the percentage of the Trust’s outstanding common shares that a Trust shareholder may own (in value or number of common shares) from 9.8% to 5% in order to protect the long-term interests of Trust shareholders. The new 5% ownership limit also applies to aggregate ownership of outstanding Trust common and preferred shares. The Board approved the new lower ownership limit following NexPoint’s commencement of its hostile tender offer to acquire all of the Trust’s outstanding common shares.

The Board believes the tender offer represents NexPoint and Dondero’s next step in a series of actions to divert attention and resources from the Trust’s much more pressing concerns, including obtaining restitution for its shareholders from scheme participants. To allay the Board’s concerns, the Trust has repeatedly asked, without response, NexPoint and its affiliates to complete a conflict of interest questionnaire regarding their relationships and dealings with those persons the Trust believes are or may be involved in the illegal short and distort fraud scheme against the Trust. NexPoint and its affiliates continue to refuse to provide the requested information.

The lower ownership limit guards the Trust’s shareholders against NexPoint’s proposed hostile takeover of the Trust, as well as coercive or otherwise unfair takeover tactics potentially disadvantaging the interest of all shareholders. The new ownership limit does not prevent the Board from considering or accepting a takeover offer if the Board believes it is fair, advisable and in the best interest of the Trust and its shareholders. In addition, the lower ownership limit helps protect the Trust’s status as a real estate investment trust under the federal income tax rules.