 

OMNIQ Receives $1.0 Million Purchase Order for IoT “Contactless” Data Collection Solution From a Fortune 100 Retailer

•  Signs of strong beginning of 2021

•  Continuous solid demand for Automation and Touchless Solutions in Supply Chain Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has received purchase orders with a total value of approximately $1.0 million from a Fortune 100 retailer for the supply of IoT solutions for “contactless” data collection and automation.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers, 2D Scanners and barcode printers with fast and dependable wireless connection, enable quick and accurate data collection, tracking and processing for critical supermarket functions, such as shipping and receiving and inventory and warehouse management. These devices provide a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations, and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.

“Our customer is one of the largest retail companies in the U.S. and we are proud to provide the technology and hardware to support its supply chain operations,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “This is a testament to the quality and dependability of our products in accurately capturing data for quick and accurate services. In addition to increasing retail workforce productivity and operational efficiency, our solutions help reduce potential health risks especially during this time of pandemic, where hands-free supply chain solutions that enable contactless handling of produce and other food products from the warehouse to the supermarket aisles are valuable in protecting employees and customers. Our touchless solutions are receiving broadened demand across many industries, including healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, and parking management, as organizations continue to apply COVID-19 safety measures.”

About OMNIQ Corp.
OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

