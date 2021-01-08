 

AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today issued the following letter to its shareholders and the investment community from James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dear AzurRx Shareholders,

We begin this year with great optimism and welcome 2021 with enthusiasm. Last year is not one anyone will soon forget, and I am proud of our extraordinary accomplishments in the face of so many challenges. This year, already, we are building on the momentum and wasted no time in making an impact with the announcement of a transformative in-licensing agreement with First Wave Bio, bringing in a new asset and two new GI indications into our development fold.

AzurRx – Three GI Clinical Shots on Goal in 2021

AzurRx is a fundamentally stronger company today compared to 12 months ago, from a strategic, operational and financial perspective. We now have three targeted, non-systemic clinical-stage GI assets in our pipeline that address significant unmet clinical needs in potential billion-dollar markets. I believe we are poised to increase shareholder value. The Company recently raised capital in order to pay for the up-front licensing opportunity, without having to impact the budget for our MS1819 clinical timelines. In the long run, AzurRx is much better positioned to provide valuable products with significant market opportunities into the GI space.

MS1819 – On Track for Top-Line Data Readouts in Q1 and Q2

We remain focused on the successful development of our lead MS1819 program for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. I am happy to report that we remain well on track for meeting our previously-announced clinical milestones. We expect top line data from our Phase 2b OPTION 2 monotherapy trial in Q1 2021 and from our Phase 2 CF combination therapy trial (MS1819 + PERT) in Q2 2021. Given the substantial target market of more than $1.4 billion in the U.S. and over $2 billion globally, we remain optimistic that MS1819 has strong potential to attract partnership opportunities and licensing interest from Big Pharma.

