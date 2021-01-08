Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities
The company has received notifications about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_05 01 2021
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_06 01 2021
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_08 01 2021
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_07 01 2021
