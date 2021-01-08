 

Entravision Marks Fifth Season as the NFL’s Exclusive Nationwide Spanish Radio Broadcaster

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 15:15  |  74   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2020-2021 NFL Playoff Season, a total of 13 games including Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida. This marks Entravision’s fifth year as the NFL’s exclusive National Spanish radio broadcast partner, and it will be the Company’s third year broadcasting the Super Bowl.

End zone to end zone unprecedented coverage begins Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Buffalo, New York with a two-day tripleheader for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida with Super Bowl LV. Playoff and Super Bowl coverage will include a 60-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, in select games, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.

“We are very excited to continue broadcasting the NFL to Entravision radio listeners and our affiliates stations’ markets, especially the Playoffs and Super Bowl, which feature the best competition of the season and the biggest sports event of the year,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The NFL has the largest Hispanic fan base of any U.S. professional sport. We are proud to be the NFL’s exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcaster and continue bringing this popular sport to our listenership.”

As part of the playoff excitement this year, NFL fans can also participate in the NFL’s Super Bowl Challenge by making their picks online at superbowlchallenge.es. Fans can compete to win great Super Bowl merchandise, including an official NFL Riddell helmet and other autographed memorabilia.

Coverage will be broadcast on the following Entravision O&O radio stations:

Market

Format

Station

Frequency

Albuquerque

Jose Network

KRZY-AM

1450

Aspen

Tricolor

KPVW-FM

107.1/104.3

Denver

Suavecita

Seite 1 von 4
Entravision Communications (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entravision Marks Fifth Season as the NFL’s Exclusive Nationwide Spanish Radio Broadcaster Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2020-2021 NFL Playoff Season, a total of 13 games including Super Bowl LV from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, to Become Publicly-traded via Merger ...
Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Announce Closing of Business ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Entravision Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference