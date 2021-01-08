Entravision Marks Fifth Season as the NFL’s Exclusive Nationwide Spanish Radio Broadcaster

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2020-2021 NFL Playoff Season, a total of 13 games including Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida. This marks Entravision’s fifth year as the NFL’s exclusive National Spanish radio broadcast partner, and it will be the Company’s third year broadcasting the Super Bowl.

End zone to end zone unprecedented coverage begins Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Buffalo, New York with a two-day tripleheader for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida with Super Bowl LV. Playoff and Super Bowl coverage will include a 60-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, in select games, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.