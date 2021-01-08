Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Worth $2,881 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type (Planar & Tubular), Application (Portable, Stationary, & Transport), End User (Power Generation, Hydrogen Generation, Automotive, and Others), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market size is expected to grow from estimated revenue of USD 772 million in 2020 to USD 2,881 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.1%. The key drivers for the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market include government subsidies and increased R&D on fuel cell programs; fuel flexibility and increasing demand for energy-efficient power generation and stringent emission norms in Europe & North America leading to demand for clean energy sources. The market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region.

The planar segment is estimated to have the largest contribution in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by type

The market is segmented, by type, into planar and tubular type solid oxide fuel cell. The planar segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of market size; however, the tubular segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The growth of the planar segment is mainly because of its the simple geometry and relatively easier construction process.

The stationary segment is estimated to have the largest contribution in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by application

The market is segmented, by application, into portable, stationary and transport application solid oxide fuel cell. The stationary segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of market size and is even expected to be the fastest-growing market. The growth of the stationary segment is driven by the increasing focus on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for back-up power.