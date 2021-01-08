 

Media and Games Invest publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Media and Games Invest publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Media and Games Invest publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

 

Media and Games Invest ("MGI", the "Company" or the "Group") has on 27 November 2020 issued Senior Secured bonds of EUR 80,000,000 (the "Bonds") following a bookbuilding process to qualified investors in the Nordics and continental Europe. MGI will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond List on Nasdaq Stockholm (regulated market) and has in connection thereof prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA") and published by the Company. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about 12 January 2021.

The tenor of the Bonds is four years and carries a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3M + 5.75 per cent per annum and mature on 27 November 2024. The Company has, in connection with the application for the listing, prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the SFSA in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of MGI or as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of the prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the prospectus are correct or complete.

The prospectus will be available on the Company's website (https://mgi.group/investor-relations/bonds/) and on the SFSA's website (https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/).

 

RESPONSIBLE PARTIES

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

