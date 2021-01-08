Nexus REIT is Poised to Increase Its Industrial Portfolio Weighting Through New Acquisitions
TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional agreement to
purchase six industrial assets in London, Ontario, and a conditional agreement to purchase two industrial buildings in Edmonton, Alberta, and has completed the acquisition of a previously announced
acquisition in Ajax, Ontario.
The REIT has entered into conditional agreements of purchase and sale for industrial properties totalling $117,500,000, which will add 1,299,340 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) to its portfolio. Upon completion of these acquisitions, the REIT expects that the percentage of net rental income derived from its industrial portfolio will increase from approximately 61% to approximately 67%. Units issued as purchase price consideration in connection with these acquisitions are expected to increase the REIT’s market capitalization by approximately $73,000,000. The acquisitions are conditional upon the completion of financial and property related due diligence and stock exchange approval of the issuances of units contemplated in connection with these purchase agreements.
“2021 is looking to be a breakout year for the REIT. We’re very excited about announcing these acquisitions and the prospects for the REIT’s near-term growth.” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve been in discussions with the vendors of the London portfolio and building a relationship with them for several years now, culminating in this sizeable off-market deal. The vendors have demonstrated their faith in the REIT, contracting to take back a significant portion of the purchase price in units. We look forward to a continued strong relationship with this vendor which will hopefully lead to additional acquisition opportunities in the future. We are also quite pleased to have completed the acquisition of our 50 percent interest in a well-tenanted Ajax, Ontario industrial property, which we now co-own with the vendor, who we’ve also developed an excellent relationship with over the years. We continue to have a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions and expect 2021 will be a solid year of growth for the REIT. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of industrial properties and believe that increasing the industrial weighting of the REIT’s portfolio will have a very positive impact on the valuation of the REIT’s units. We are also still very much committed to graduating to the TSX, combined with a 4-to-1-unit consolidation, and hope to provide an update on that front very shortly.”
