Nexus REIT is Poised to Increase Its Industrial Portfolio Weighting Through New Acquisitions

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSXV: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional agreement to purchase six industrial assets in London, Ontario, and a conditional agreement to purchase two industrial buildings in Edmonton, Alberta, and has completed the acquisition of a previously announced acquisition in Ajax, Ontario.



The REIT has entered into conditional agreements of purchase and sale for industrial properties totalling $117,500,000, which will add 1,299,340 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) to its portfolio. Upon completion of these acquisitions, the REIT expects that the percentage of net rental income derived from its industrial portfolio will increase from approximately 61% to approximately 67%. Units issued as purchase price consideration in connection with these acquisitions are expected to increase the REIT’s market capitalization by approximately $73,000,000. The acquisitions are conditional upon the completion of financial and property related due diligence and stock exchange approval of the issuances of units contemplated in connection with these purchase agreements.