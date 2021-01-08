New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit issues new fixed rate bonds (SDO) with maturity date 1 October 2053, interest-only period up to 30 years and a coupon of 0.5% and 1% respectively.

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 20 20

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009531725 E (SDO) DKK 0.50 % Hybrid (up to 30-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009531055 E (SDO) DKK 1.00 % Hybrid (up to 30-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment