Correction Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract
Regulated information
Paris, 6 January 2021
As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:
- 0 Orange share
- 50,473,711.29 euros
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- As of 30 June 2020:
- 955,000 Orange share
- 40,235,031.75 euros
- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:
- 950,000 Orange share
- 37,913,500.00 euros
In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.
Press contacts: +33 1 44 44 93 93
Tom Wright, tom.wright@orange.com
Olivier Emberger, olivier.emberger@orange.com
