HIGHCO Shareholding as 12/31/2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.01.2021, 16:03 | 37 | 0 | 0 08.01.2021, 16:03 | INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF

and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) December 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 631 028 24 893 873 23 262 845 November 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 581 24 893 973 23 263 392 October 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 093 24 890 552 23 260 459 September 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 622 578 24 890 552 23 267 974 August 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 615 448 24 890 652 23 275 204 July 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 619 416 24 890 752 23 271 336 June 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 628 048 24 880 752 23 252 704 May 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 623 130 24 880 742 23 257 612 April 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 625 169 24 880 842 23 255 673 March 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 816 841 24 721 232 22 904 391 February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309 January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705 December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264 (*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 High Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer