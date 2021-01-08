Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 25 January 2021 at 11 am at the Company’s offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Agenda:





1. Resolution to implement a merger of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S in accordance with the merger plan of 11 December 2020.

2. Adoption of new secondary names in the articles of association.

3. Adoption of a provision concerning a reserve fund in the articles of association.

4. Authorisation.

The agenda of the company’s general meeting and the complete proposals are included in this notice.

The following documents, which will be presented at the general meeting, will be delivered to the company’s sole shareholder, Nykredit A/S, prior to the general meeting:

The merger plan of 11 December 2020 with appendices

The valuation expert’s statement on the creditors’ position of 21 December 2020

Draft revised articles of association

Re item 1 on the agenda

The board of directors proposes to implement a merger of LR Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S in accordance with the merger plan of 11 December 2020 with Nykredit Realkredit A/S as the surviving company and LR Realkredit A/S as the non-surviving company.

The proposal to implement the merger is conditional upon (i) the general meetings of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S adopting the merger, and (ii) the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority approving the merger pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act.

The board of directors will present the merger plan of 11 December 2020 signed by the boards of directors of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S pursuant to section 237 of the Danish Companies Act, stating that no compensation is payable in connection with the merger as LR Realkredit is 100% owned by Nykredit Realkredit A/S. The board of directors will also present the valuation expert’s statement on the creditors’ position prepared and signed by Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab on 21 December 2020 pursuant to section 242 of the Danish Companies Act. The merger plan and the valuation expert’s statement on the creditors' position have been published through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority on 11 and 22 December 2020, respectively, in accordance with sections 237 and 242 of the Danish Companies Act. The company’s sole shareholder has prior to the general meeting decided that the other documents stated in section 245(7) of the Danish Companies Act will not be presented prior to or at the general meeting.