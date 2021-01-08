Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 List

 

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. This prestigious list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list, which spans 14 industries, recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we are generating cleaner energy while ensuring it’s affordable, safe and reliable. We act today for a better tomorrow.”

To successfully create a better tomorrow, Alliant Energy follows the roadmap outlined in their Clean Energy Blueprint. It’s coupled with their sustainable energy plan, aspirational net-zero emissions goals for the energy they generate and actions to help build equitable, respectful and resilient communities – key elements featured in the company’s Corporate Responsibility Report.

It’s these publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey, that was the basis of Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List. The detailed analysis covered three areas of Corporate Responsibility – environmental, social and corporate governance – while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. To view the complete list, visit newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Forward-looking statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified as such because reference Alliant Energy’s sustainable energy plan and aspirational net-zero emissions goals. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Actual results could be affected by such factors as: state or federal regulatory actions or local government actions; failure of equipment and technology to perform as expected; inability to access technological developments, including those related tow wind turbines, solar generation, smart technology and other future technologies; plan design changes; future changes in environmental laws and regulations, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations for carbon dioxide emissions reductions from new and existing fossil-fueled electric generating units, and litigation associated with environmental requirements; changes in the application or interpretation of existing laws and regulations; current or future litigation, regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries that could impede the implementation of Alliant Energy’s plans; Alliant Energy’s continued access to capital markets; and other factors described in Alliant Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should be considered when evaluating the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and Alliant Energy undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Media contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869


