 

VERB Technology Ranked #1 by Social Selling News’ Rankings for Direct Selling Apps

VERB’s industry-leading sales enablement platform continues to gain traction with enterprise clients as provider with the most number of direct selling clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it was ranked first in Social Selling News’ January 2021 The Ranks list for companies that provide apps for direct selling, ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the past 12 months. VERB led the list with 103 direct selling clients, almost double its closest competitors, confirming its dominant position in the direct selling industry.

Social Selling News is the direct selling industry's go-to source for news and actionable insights, and delivers direct selling channel professionals the latest in trends and developments in the world of direct selling. Each month, it issues a list called The Ranks that highlights companies, people or trends important to the direct selling channel.

VERB’s sales enablement solutions bridge the gap between effective in-person selling and remote work and communications by providing powerful and easy-to-use interactive video-based features in its four direct selling solutions: verbCRM, its customer relationship management (CRM) tool for sales lead generation and content management with clickable in-video ecommerce capabilities for large sales enterprises; verbLIVE, its livestream ecommerce and webinar product, which combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and WebEx with clickable in-video shopping capabilities, including Shopify; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs with verbLIVE and one-click Salesforce synchronization built-in, as well as enhanced content management capabilities; and verbLEARN, a gamified learning management system for education and training with clickable in-video technology. verbLIVE is fully integrated with Salesforce, and soon with Microsoft Outlook.

