VERB Technology Ranked #1 by Social Selling News’ Rankings for Direct Selling Apps

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it was ranked first in Social Selling News’ January 2021 The Ranks list for companies that provide apps for direct selling, ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the past 12 months. VERB led the list with 103 direct selling clients, almost double its closest competitors, confirming its dominant position in the direct selling industry.

