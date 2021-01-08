 

Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 16:44  |  63   |   |   

New York, New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kairos Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: KAIRU) (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $240,000,000.

The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “KAIRU” on January 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will trade and are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “KAIR” and “KAIRW,” respectively.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
  
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the sole-book running manager of the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as the co-manager of the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $240,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of January 8, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, tel: 800-831-9146; or I-Bankers Securities, Inc. at 535 5th Ave., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 5, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
  
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Kairos Acquisition Corp.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business or that target product or customer niches. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bang and Chief Financial Officer, Jerry de St. Paer.

Contact
Peter Bang
917-783-4057
Pbang@ergcapitalpartnes.com


Kairos Acquisition Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering New York, New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kairos Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: KAIRU) (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $240 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering