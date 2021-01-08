Savosolar has received advance information on the resolution of the Montpellier Commercial Court

On March 26, 2018, Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) announced that it had received a summons from the French company Sunti SAS to the Commercial Court of Montpellier due to Savosolar's alleged breach of contract regarding the exclusivity clause in the tender for a solar thermal project.

According to information received by Savosolar, the Montpellier Commercial Court has made a resolution in the matter on 23 December 2020. According to the preliminary information now available to Savosolar, the content of the resolution is as follows: The Montpellier Commercial Court has found that Savosolar has breached the agreement between Sunti SAS and Savosolar. The court has ordered Savosolar to pay Sunti SAS a total of approximately EUR 130,000 in damages.

Savosolar has not yet received an official copy of the resolution by the Montpellier Commercial Court.





