 

ST Engineering Partners with Telos Corporation to provide Critical Risk Compliance and Cybersecurity Cloud Solutions in Asia Pacific

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST Engineering today announced a strategic partnership with cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions leader Telos Corporation (Telos) to provide critical cross-cloud governance, risk, compliance and cybersecurity solutions that meet mission-critical requirements of regulated industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership will see the incorporation of Telos Ghost and Xacta capabilities in ST Engineering’s suite of cloud governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and cybersecurity offerings, enabling augmented security and compliance spheres to be built around critical systems in the public cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. This forms a robust ecosystem of risk management and security policies that not only provides high levels of obfuscation and encryption to protect mission-related information, but also maintains required and current cloud security compliance postures to ensure ongoing governance.

“As cloud services become an essential part of business operations, organisations need to ensure processes and tools are kept up to date to deal with increasing cyber threats. Our collaboration with Telos augments our existing cloud GRC and cybersecurity offerings, enabling our customers, particularly those in highly-regulated sectors, to strengthen their security resiliency in the areas of controls, policies, practices and resource management in cross-cloud environments, while significantly easing complex security and compliance processes,” said Lau Thiam Beng, Chief Operating Officer, Defence & Public Security, and President/Head, Digital Systems at ST Engineering. “With Telos joining the technology partnership ecosystem that we have built with other best-in-class solution providers, we are in a stronger position to grow our foothold in the cloud managed services market.”

“Singapore is the hub for information and cybersecurity technology throughout the region, and much of the world, and ST Engineering has demonstrated its capabilities in providing trusted, indigenous and future-ready cybersecurity solutions to secure government agencies and commercial enterprises across Public & Government Cloud as well as private cloud and enterprise technology space,” said John B. Wood, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Telos. “Our strategic partnership with ST Engineering will allow new customers in Asia Pacific to enjoy the same security and efficiency benefits our solutions provide to the rest of our customers. With a sterling reputation, high quality people, and a keen eye for innovative technologies, we are pleased to have a partner like ST Engineering to champion our solutions in the region.”

