Montero Secures US$2.32 Million Funding for Legal Proceedings Against the Government of Tanzania

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON or “Montero”) provides the following update on arbitration activities related to the expropriation of the Wigu Hill rare earth element Project (the “Project”) by the Government of Tanzania.

Montero is pleased to advise that it has completed a Litigation Funding Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Omni Bridgeway Canada Limited (“Omni Bridgeway”) an affiliate of the Litigation Funder. The Agreement provides for funds to be drawn from a financing facility to meet all fees and expenses relating to the pursuit of certain claims against the Government of Tanzania for the illegal expropriation and loss of the Project, including all costs associated with legal proceedings and, if necessary, enforcement, of any awards. Montero has retained Mr Thierry Lauriol and his team at Jeantet AARPI (“Jeantet”) as highly experienced legal counsel in international arbitration with a track record of success for its clients in Africa.