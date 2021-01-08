 

DEXFIN Exchange Launched a Unique IEO Pre-Sale of VICTORIA VR Photorealistic Virtual Reality

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICTORIA VR Virtual reality is conceived as a completely unique platform, connecting all virtual reality platforms. VICTORIA VR brings forth a true virtual revolution with its photorealistic graphics and innovative approaches. It provides users with a decentralized photorealistic virtual world that takes full advantage of the amazing blockchain capabilities, with all the benefits that flow from it.

The VICTORIA VR (VR) token is currently available at pre-sale as an IEO on the DEXFIN Exchange. Full details can be found on the VICTORIA VR website, where you can also download the VICTORIA VR White Paper.

Besides stunning virtual graphics, decentralization and blockchain, VICTORIA VR also offers a passive income of 20% per year from staking. Other benefits are listed in the overview below.

The Virtual Reality of VICTORIA VR Gives You the First Photorealistic World Without Limits

The virtual reality market is flourishing and could exceed $70B by 2024. Virtual reality creates completely new possibilities for its users. We live in an amazing world that is constantly progressing and becoming faster every day thanks to newer and more innovative technologies. However, we are limited. We are limited by the laws of physics, our human body, and time. However, virtual reality offers you a world where there are no such limitations. Imagine a world where:

  • You don't have to travel for an hour every day to get to school or work.
  • You don't have to fly across the continent for a personal or business meeting.
  • You can enjoy the concert, theatre performance or an exhibition together with millions of other people from all corners of the world.
  • You can easily visit any place and be anything.
  • No one can dictate the opening hours of your business, where no one can close your business, where no one can take anything from you, and where there is no lockdown.
  • Where you can't get infected by disease, where you can't get hurt and where you can't die.

Imagine a world where anything is possible. Imagine VICTORIA VR!

