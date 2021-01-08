 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (QS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 8, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or the “Company”) f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: QS) securities between December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your QuantumScape investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/quantumscape-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 4, 2021, an article was published on Seeking Alpha pointing to several risks with QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries that make it “completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles.” Specifically, it stated that the battery’s power means it “will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving.” As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, “the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $34.49, or approximately 40.84%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

