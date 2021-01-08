Tenet Appoints Cecil Haney to its Board of Directors

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Cecil D. Haney to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment expands the Board to include 12 directors.

Cecil D. Haney (Photo: Business Wire)

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Cecil has demonstrated the true tenets of servant leadership throughout his incredibly distinguished career in the U.S. military. He is an extraordinary individual and leader who will complement our Board, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and systems planning. We look forward to working with him.”

Haney is a retired four-star Admiral, who completed 38 years of service in the U.S. Navy. He served as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, where he was responsible for strategic capabilities involving nuclear forces, missile defense, space and cyberspace. He also served as commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leading the U.S. Navy’s operations and the manning, operations and maintenance of the U.S. Navy fleet located in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

As a career U.S. Navy submariner, Haney held a number of leadership positions in the submarine force and in joint assignments. He also served as a member of the Congressionally-mandated Military Leadership Diversity Commission.

He currently serves on the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Board of Managers, the Naval Studies Board, the Aerospace Corporation Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors for General Dynamics Corporation, Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., and the Center for New American Security. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Military Child Education Coalition.

Haney is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds Master’s degrees in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University and in Engineering Acoustics and System Technology from the Naval Post Graduate School.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 560 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

