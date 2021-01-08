Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 31 December 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

381,499 Getlink shares

EUR 11, 204,769.87 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account: