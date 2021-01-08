 

Getlink SE Six-Monthly Return Relating to Liquidity Agreement

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 31 December 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

  • 381,499 Getlink shares
  • EUR 11, 204,769.87 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

  • 475,000 Getlink shares
  • EUR 9,274,187.90 in cash

Between 1 July and 31 December 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 3,410 buy transactions
  • 3,094 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

  • 3,644,722 shares purchased for 47,540,975.40 euros
  • 3,738,223 shares sold for 49,471,562.80 euros

