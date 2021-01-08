 

Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2020-12-31 304,425,106 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 303,276,624  

 
(1)          Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)          Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

