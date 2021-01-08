Societe Generale Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement
PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 08 January 2021
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:
·33,500 shares
·3,943,192.00 €
As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
·33 500 shares
·3,950,544.00 €
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 31st December 2020 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|02/01/2020
|6
|6
|3 000
|3 000
|94 520,00
|94 640,00
|03/01/2020
|51
|31
|12 500
|12 500
|390 480,50
|391 467,51
|06/01/2020
|60
|35
|13 500
|13 500
|415 077,50
|416 292,50
|07/01/2020
|1
|2
|500
|500
|15 575,00
|15 600,00
|08/01/2020
|21
|19
|5 001
|5 001
|156 912,26
|157 439,90
|09/01/2020
|77
|32
|19 000
|13 000
|604 750,03
|414 577,50
|10/01/2020
|70
|20
|19 500
|12 500
|615 835,01
|395 569,95
|13/01/2020
|27
|4
|6 500
|2 000
|203 537,50
|63 070,00
|14/01/2020
|24
|66
|10 000
|20 500
|312 507,52
|644 938,03
|15/01/2020
|49
|0
|11 000
|0
|341 530,00
|0
|16/01/2020
|27
|0
|7 500
|0
|230 037,51
|0
|17/01/2020
|34
|31
|7 000
|10 500
|214 397,57
|324 725,00
|20/01/2020
|3
|1
|1 000
|1 000
|30 405,00
|30 650,00
|21/01/2020
|13
|13
|3 500
|5 000
|106 334,33
|152 792,50
|22/01/2020
|15
|0
|4 000
|0
|120 897,50
|0
|23/01/2020
|7
|5
|3 000
|1 500
|90 395,00
|45 810,00
|24/01/2020
|34
|81
|9 500
|17 500
|288 042,50
|535 807,42
|27/01/2020
|17
|0
|2 000
|0
|59 472,50
|0
|28/01/2020
|6
|4
|1 000
|1 500
|29 590,01
|45 020,00
|29/01/2020
|6
|11
|2 500
|2 500
|74 655,00
|75 165,00
|30/01/2020
|4
|0
|2 000
|0
|58 815,00
|0
|31/01/2020
|12
|0
|2 500
|0
|73 182,50
|0
|01/2020
|564
|361
|146 001
|122 001
|4 526 949,74
|3 803 565,31
|03/02/2020
|5
|0
|1 000
|0
|29 285,02
|0
|04/02/2020
|0
|16
|0
|4 750
|0
|141 080,00
|05/02/2020
|0
|69
|0
|20 250
|0
|611 300,01
|06/02/2020
|15
|21
|6 000
|6 000
|183 340,00
|184 000,52
|07/02/2020
|61
|28
|11 000
|11 000
|333 073,65
|334 622,50
|10/02/2020
|35
|8
|9 500
|3 000
|288 760,01
|91 650,00
|11/02/2020
|11
|31
|3 000
|9 500
|90 867,51
|288 985,00
|12/02/2020
|4
|13
|4 000
|4 000
|125 830,00
|125 900,00
|13/02/2020
|8
|4
|2 500
|2 500
|78 375,00
|78 550,00
|14/02/2020
|21
|16
|6 000
|3 500
|191 022,50
|111 630,00
|17/02/2020
|0
|9
|0
|2 500
|0
|79 915,00
|18/02/2020
|27
|13
|8 000
|4 000
|255 262,51
|127 960,00
|19/02/2020
|18
|10
|6 000
|6 000
|190 822,51
|191 842,50
|20/02/2020
|40
|11
|9 000
|2 000
|283 861,54
|63 640,00
|21/02/2020
|34
|17
|10 500
|6 500
|324 392,50
|202 167,96
|24/02/2020
|30
|0
|12 500
|0
|376 350,01
|0
|25/02/2020
|22
|0
|6 000
|0
|175 592,50
|0
|02/2020
|331
|266
|95 000
|85 500
|2 926 835,26
|2 633 243,49
|Total S1/2020
|895
|627
|241 001
|207 501
|7 453 785,00
|6 436 808,80
Due to the market environment linked to the health crisis, all operations within the liquidity agreement were suspended as of 26 February 2020.
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.
Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 138,000 members of staff in 62 countries and supports on a daily basis 29 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:
- French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
- International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
- Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.
Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of
the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com
Attachment
Societe Generale Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare